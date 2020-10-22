With regard to the epidemic situation, this Christmas in Brno will be different from what visitors have been used to in previous years, but it won’t completely lose its magic. Elaborate light and other decorations will enhance the Advent and Christmas atmosphere, and Brno center will again become a great place for a festive winter walk with loved ones. Photo: Brno Christmas 2019. Credit: KK / Brno Daily, .

Brno, Oct 22 (BD) – The City of Brno, TIC BRNO, the Brno-střed district and other involved partners have agreed on what form Christmas in Brno will take this year. “The aim was to find a compromise that would enable a pleasant and at the same time safe Christmas Brno for the inhabitants of the city and visitors, especially for domestic tourists. The concept will not be missing any of its essential elements,” said Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková.

“A Christmas tree will be lit up on Náměstí Svobody, this year a 14-meter-high fir tree from the Bílovice forest. A Christmas tree will be in Zelný trh as always, and Moravské náměstí will once again be decorated by the popular Christmas ferris wheel. Halouzek’s nativity scene, without which it would not even be Brno Christmas, will have its place on Dominikánské náměstí again,” said Vaňková.

Moravské náměstí will once again feature the popular Christmas ferris wheel. Photo: KK / Brno Daily.

Craft and sales stalls will be set up at safe distances in the squares and streets, giving people “an ideal opportunity to buy Christmas gifts without queues in shopping malls and support local retailers and manufacturers.” If the epidemiological situation allows, the shopping opportunities will be complemented by food and drink stalls and outdoor seating.

Knitted Christmas Designs

Christmas in Brno will also have a new visual design, built on knitted patterns that refer to popular Christmas sweaters.

Brno merchandise and Christmas gifts, including the glass spheres dropped from the astronomical clock on Náměstí Svobody, will use the new design.

What Will We Miss?

On the contrary, what will be absent this year are events which would gather large crowds in one place. The illumination of the Christmas tree on November 27th will “happen differently”, announced the municipality, without giving further details yet.

New Year’s Eve celebrations and large concerts will not happen this year.