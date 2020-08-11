Last week’s report by the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) on mortality rates included figures for the average lifespan of men and women in individual districts. Men and women in Brno-město now live 4 and 3.5 years longer respectively compared to about two decades ago. Photo credit: Freepik / For illustrative purposes.

Brno, Aug 11 (BD) – The Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) has published data on life expectancy – the average number of years a citizen can expect to live – broken down to the individual district level.

Data collected by the CZSO over a five-year period from 2015-2019 shows that in the South Moravian Region, men in Brno-město and women in Vyškov have the highest life expectancy, of 77.27 and 82.80 years respectively. The lowest life expectancy was measured in Břeclav for men (75.70 years) and Znojmo for women (81.96 years).

Lowest Life Expectancy in the Czech Republic Measured in Most

Men from Prague have the highest life expectancy of any district in the Czech Republic, with 78.06 years. While the men from the Brno-město district have the highest life expectancy in the South Moravian Region, they do not rank among the top 5 in the Czech Republic. Hradec Králové district has the highest female life expectancy in the country, of 83.21 years.

The lowest life expectancy in the country for both men and women is in the district of Most, with 73.14 years for men and 78.94 for women.

According to the CZSO report, both male and female life expectancies are increasing in South Moravia. Compared to 20 years ago, average lifespans have increased by 4 years for men and 3.5 years for women. For Czechs generally the increase is 4.25 years for men and 3.40 for women.