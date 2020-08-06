We would like to apologise for a mistake in our article on the legalisation of euthanasia in the Czech Republic: “Czech Government Rejects Second Parliamentary Attempt to Legalise Euthanasia”, published on August 4. Robert Huneš, the president of the Association of Hospice and Palliative Care Providers, was wrongly described as a supporter of the Euthanasia Act, when in fact, he has spent his professional career opposing euthanasia. We apologize to Mr Huneš for the error.

