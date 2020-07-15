Antonín Růsek scored 12 goals to lead FC Zbrojovka during the 2019-20 season. Photo credit: FC Zbrojovka.

Brno, Jul 15 (BD) — FC Zbrojovka must wait for its postseason opponent, with home-and-away series set for July 29 and Aug. 1; Draci and Hroši qualify for Top 6 in extraliga baseball; Czech T20 Cricket League starts Saturday; and the Brno sports schedule.

MEN’S FOOTBALL

Zbrojovka Plays for Promotion July 29, Aug. 1

FC Zbrojovka completed the Fortuna:Národní Liga on Tuesday with a 4-0 win at home against Vlašim. Now the team must cool its heels and wait to see who they will play in a home-and-away series for the opportunity to move up to the Fortuna:Liga next season.

The Relegation / Demotion series are scheduled for July 29 and Aug. 1.

Zbrojovka, which had a scoreless tie at Prostějov on Saturday, was unbeaten in the post-coronavirus-pause phase of the 2019-20 season, going 10-3-0 in 13 games.

Overall, Zbrojovka (20-7-3, 67) finished second behind Pardubice (22-4-4, 70 points) in the 2019-20 season. Pardubice moves up to the Fortuna:Liga automatically. Zbrojvka and third-place FK Dukla Praha (19-2-9, 59) must beat the lower teams of the top league in order to replace them in the Fortuna:Liga.

Unfortunately, because of an outbreak of the coronavirus in the Moravian-Silesian Region and several positive tests among players on the area teams, the final two rounds of the Fortuna:Liga Relegation Group were pushed forward to July 23 and 26. The bottom of the final standings will not be available until after those two games because MFK Karviná (5-12-16, 27 points), Slezský FC Opava (5-10-18, 25) and 1.FK Příbram (6-7-20, 25) need to sort themselves out. Theoretically, FC Fastav Zlín (9-6-18, 33) is still in the mix, too.

The last-place team will automatically be relegated to the Fortuna:Národní Liga. The next team up will play the No. 2 seed from the F:NL: Zbrojovka. The third team from the bottom of the F:L standings would play Dukla.

Líšeň Finishes Successful First F:NL Campaign

SK Líšeň (8-12-10, 36) was a newcomer to the Fortuna:Národní Liga this season and it earned the right to stay through consistent and successful play.

SK Líšeň beat FK Fotbal Třinec, 6-2, on Saturday and tied FK Varnsdorf, 0-0, on Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Draci, Hroši Qualify for Top 6

Arrows Ostrava (15-3), the two-time defending Czech champions, finished atop the standings after the first phase of the truncated post-pandemic-pause season.

Draci Brno (13-5), Kotlářka Praha (12-6), Eagles Praha (10-8), Tempo Praha (9-9) and Cardion Hroši Brno (9-9) will join the Arrows in the Top 6 to work out the postseason seedings over the next month.

Technika Brno (8-10) — which split two games with the Draci last weekend — finished a game back in seventh place. They will join Třebíč Nuclears (7-11), Olympia Blansko (5-13), SaBaT Praha (2-16) and the top teams from the lower league to decide who will stay in the extraliga next season.

CRICKET

Czech T20 League Starts Saturday

The Czech T20 league starts this weekend with matches throughout the summer in Brno and Prague.

The Brno Cricket Club will be well represented with three teams: the Brno Rangers and the Brno Raiders will play in Divison 1; the Brno Raptors will play in Division 2. The Moravian CC will also start play this season.

All four teams play at the Brno Cricket Ground, which will host two matches this Saturday: the Brno Raptors play the PCC Knights at 11 a.m. and the Brno Raiders play the PCC Kings at 3 p.m. For a map, click here.

In the ECN Czech Super Series, the Brno Rangers, who went undefeated through the feeder tournament in Brno, were not able to keep their momentum last weekend in Prague. The Bohemian Cricket club won the Czech tournament. For more information, click here.

BRNO SPORTS RESULTS

Quick results for various Brno professional and recreational sports for the past week. Home team listed first (where applicable).

Friday, July 10, 2020

— Baseball: Olympia Blansko 9, Cardion Hroši Brno 8

— Baseball: Draci Brno 3, Technika Brno 4

Saturday, July 11, 2020

— Men’s Football: Prostějov 0, Zbrojovka Brno 0

— Men’s Football: SK Líšeň 6, FK Fotbal Třinec 2

Sunday, July 12, 2020

— Baseball: Cardion Hroši Brno 10, Olympia Blansko 0

— Baseball: Technika Brno 0, Draci Brno 5

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

— Men’s Football: FK Varnsdorf 0, SK Líšeň 0

— Men’s Football: Zbrojovka Brno 4, Vlašim 0

BRNO SPORTS SCHEDULE

The schedule for various Brno professional and recreational sports for the next two weeks. All dates and times subject to change. Home team listed first (when applicable).

Friday, July 17, 2020

— Baseball: Draci Brno X Kotlářka Praha, 7 p.m.

— Baseball: Eagles Praha X Cardion Hroši Brno, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 18, 2020

— Baseball: Draci Brno X Kotlářka Praha, 2 p.m.

— Baseball: Eagles Praha X Cardion Hroši Brno, 2 p.m.

— Cricket: Brno Raptors X PCC Knights, 11 a.m.

— Cricket: Brno Raiders X PCC Kings, 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 19, 2020

— Baseball: Cardion Hroši Brno X Eagles Praha, 2 p.m.

— Baseball: Kotlářka Praha X Draci Brno, 2 p.m.

— Cricket: Prague Barbarians Vandals X Brno Rangers, NA

—————————————————————–

Friday, July 24, 2020

— Baseball: Draci Brno X Tempo Praha, 7 p.m.

— Baseball: Arrows Ostrava X Cardion Hroši Brno, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 25, 2020

— Baseball: Tempo Praha X Draci Brno, 2 p.m.

— Baseball: Arrows Ostrava X Cardion Hroši Brno, 2 p.m.

— Cricket: Moravian CC v Brno Raptors, 11 a.m.

— Cricket: Brno Rangers v Brno Raptors, 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 26, 2020

— Baseball: Tempo Praha X Draci Brno, 2 p.m.

— Baseball: Cardion Hroši Brno X Arrows Ostrava, 2 p.m.

The Brno Sports Report is published every Wednesday. All dates and times are subject to change. Most of the stories are about the traditional “English-speaking” team sports — football, hockey, baseball, basketball, American football, cricket, rugby, etc. — but it is also about the interesting local spectator and participation sports — tennis, badminton, running, horse racing, swimming, rock climbing, biking, etc. If you have any suggestions for what should be included, please comment below or send an email to bruno@brnodaily.cz.