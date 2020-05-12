The market will of course be fully masked, and disinfectant will be provided for visitors. The main goal is to support small local producers, who have had to partially limit their business activities. Photo credit: KK / Brno Daily.

Brno, May 12 (BD) – Around 20 vendors will offer their products at the “Farmers’ Market with Facemasks” this Saturday, May 16th, with the Foodtruck Ochutnej Pálavu in the market for the first time.

All products will be sold as take-away only. The up-to-date list of vendors can be found on Facebook.