Technicians from the Integrated Transport System of the South Moravian Region (IDS JMK) have installed new payment machines on 139 buses, enabling so-called “electronic check-in” – convenient contactless card payment for passenger tickets. Photo: KK / Brno Daily.

Brno, Apr 30 (BD) – This is the first batch from a total of 1,000 contactless payment machines that the South Moravian Region has purchased for its transport network, using a European subsidy.

Passengers should be able to pay by card on all IDS JMK connections by the end of this summer at the latest.

Photo credit: Brno Transport Company (DPMB) via Facebook.

The first buses with new contactless payment machines came into operation in December, and a trial ran until March. “The first contactless payments within the IDS JMK took place around new year. By the end of the trial, hundreds of passengers had used contactless payments for their fares, despite a break as part of measures against the spread of coronavirus,” said Roman Hanák, Deputy Governor of the South Moravian Region.

The new machines, 100 of which are reserved for Brno Transport Company’s buses, will cost approximately CZK 59 million.

However, regional transport company KORDIS JMK won a subsidy from the European Structural Funds to cover 85% of the costs. The modernization of IDS JMK does not end with the new contactless machines. Among other things, an e-shop for the purchase of season tickets and a new, redesigned IDS JMK website are also preparing for launch.