Health Minister Adam Vojtech has today announced the launch of a large-scale test of randomly selected people in specific locations and age groups. Title photo: Adam Vojtech. Credit: Vlada.cz.

Brno / Czech Rep., Apr 21 (BD) – “We are launching a unique study of collective immunity. 27,000 people will be tested for the presence of coronavirus. We want to find out how much of the population has encountered the infection and what imunity different age groups have. As a result, we will be able to better understand the situation and create a prediction of future development,” said Vojtech on Twitter.

The study will take place in Prague, Brno and surroundings, Olomouc and surroundings, Litoměřice, Litovel and Uničov.

Participation is voluntary. Participants can’t show any symptoms associated with Covid-19 or be previously diagnosed with Covid-19. Those interested can find all information on the website http://covid-imunita.uzis.cz. If they meet the criteria, it is enough to come to the collection point without prior registration. Subscriptions begin April 23.