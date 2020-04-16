The renovation plans for Brno-Královo Pole railway station include the construction of new platforms and a complete upgrade of the signaling equipment. The CZK 2.4 billion project will increase safety and provide a completely new station building for passengers. The Railway Administration (SZ) is now looking for contractors to prepare planning documentation for the project and carry out the construction work. Title visualisation: SZ.



Brno, Apr 16 (BD) – The project will involve a complete reconstruction of Brno-Královo Pole station, including new platforms, railway substructure and superstructure. Train speeds will increase to 120 km/h.



Visualisation: Station building – view from the platforms. Source: SZ.

The existing station building does not meet current transport standards and will therefore be demolished. The estimated cost of the demolition of the station building and the construction of a new one is CZK 120 million. “The newly announced contract includes the processing of visualizations, so I would like to mention that there will be some further modifications,” said SZ spokeswoman Nela Friebová.



Královo Pole railway station as we know it today. Photo credit: KK / Brno Daily, August 2019.

The City of Brno is planning to build a new public transport terminal close to the new station building, as well as a parking lot that will form part of the planned Park and Ride network.



Visualisation: New station in Brno – Královo Pole. Source: SZ.

A final building permit has already been issued for the construction work, scheduled to start from the beginning of 2023, following completion of works on the Blansko-Brno-Maloměřice line. The project is scheduled for completion in December 2024.



Visualisation: New station in Brno – Královo Pole. Source: SZ.