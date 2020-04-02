WHERE in Brno? NoWHERE. The new edition of the cultural magazine (ni)KAM v Brně [NoWHERE in Brno], with a dedicated English section at the back, will give you the best tips for what to do from the safety of your home.

Brno, April 2 (BD) – If you are looking for cultural events accessible from your home, we recommend checking out the April edition of NoWHERE. Movies and shows are being streamed, galleries are working to go online, books are being distributed… so there’s absolutely no reason to be bored!

In NoWHERE you will also find a report from Wilsonův les with lots of great photos, and an interview with Petr Kapoun from SAB Aerospace about Brno’s links to aerospace engineering.

Do you want to support the creators of the magazine? You can have (ni)KAM v Brne/(no)WHERE in Brno delivered straight to your mailbox for only 19 crowns. Get a subscription at shop.pocketmedia.cz or by sending an email to info@pocketmedia.cz.

