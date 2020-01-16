To the Bohunice campus from Pisárky by cable car? This is not a wild dream. Photo: For illustrative purposes. Credit: stock photo / Freepik.

Brno, Jan 16 (BD) – Brno Transport Company (DPMB) has already ordered the start of zoning procedures.

The cost is estimated at 500 million crowns. No date has been set yet for the start of work on the cable car.

Map: A possible route of the cable car (lanová dráha). Pisárky tram loop is also marked in the plan (vratná smyčka). Source: City of Brno.

“The cable car is just a single piece in the whole puzzle. The first step is building a new tram loop in Pisárky, thanks to which trams heading to the depot will not have to turn at Mendlovo náměstí. This will reduce the noise in the area.”

According to the city official website kopemezabrno.cz: “We should start building the tram loop sometime around 2021.”

