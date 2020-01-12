Welcome to “What’s Up Brno?” – Where every Sunday, we offer you an overview of events in the city over the next week! We only list English-friendly events, unless otherwise mentioned in the event description. Image: Casadei Graphics.

Brno, Jan 12 (BD) – Let’s beat the winter blues with a jam-packed week full of exciting things to do! Major events to look forward to over the next week include the “Spark Fresh Blood” hard rock and metal competition, a food festival, the Innogy Winter Run Brno 2020, and big techno events on Friday and Saturday, but there are many more fun events on their way, so be sure to check out our list below!

Dancing is an ideal way to blow away the cobwebs and get some exercise while also having fun! Start off the new week with a blast of fiery flamenco at the free Flamenco Lesson for Beginners. This is a flamenco taster class for complete beginners instructed by a professional flamenco dance teacher, Iveta Rivero. The lesson will be held at the Pole Dance Studio – Citadela Mefisto on January 14th. Dress comfortably and you will be ready to discover one of the most exciting dances in the world over the course of a 45-minute lesson. You can find more information about the lesson on the Facebook event page (in Czech).

While many people escape the city for warmer climates when winter arrives, for music lovers, Brno is only just heating up! The final of the sixth year of Spark Fresh Blood, a hard rock and metal battle of the bands for Czech and Slovak bands, will take place at Kabinet MÚZ on January 16th, with special guests Titanic, widely known in Brno for their epic heavy metal music. Tickets to the final concert are CZK 212. To book a ticket, click on this link. Check the Facebook event page (in Czech) for more information.

Are you one of those people who are always looking for new gastronomic delights? Get ready all you food fanatics for one of the most exciting food events in Brno: “Go to FoodPark”, at Brno Exhibition Centre, Pavilion F, on January 17th, where a huge range of tasty food and drink from around the world await you. Discover the wonders of a Sri Lankan curry house or mouth-watering Ugandan dishes, and visit gourmet restaurants and bistros with a huge range of special offers. If you like the sound of that, check the tickets on the official website or find more information about the food festival on the Facebook event page (in Czech).

After the food festival, you might be looking for somewhere to digest all those interesting dishes? If you’re a drum and bass (DnB) fan, get down to Fleda on January 17th for the Vendetta festival, where Dossa&Locuzzed – the Austrian duo famous for their vigorous synths and distinctive grooves, will perform their debut album, “Resonate”. The party will be all the more captivating with the accompanying light show, which will light up the atmosphere with amazing illumination effects combining and intertwining with music from some of the best Czech DJs. Check out the Facebook event page to find more information about the event (in Czech).

Pit your wits against some mind-bending puzzles at the IQ Play Festival, ideal for puzzle nerds and game buffs! Head to Tržnice Brno on January 17th and challenge yourself with all sorts of weird kits, puzzles, educational toys, and various famous board games. Single tickets to the event are CZK 60, while a family pass would be CZK 200. You can find more information about the puzzle festival on the Facebook event page (in Czech).

Fire, passion and skill! If you’re in love with Latin dance and want to spend the whole night immersed in Latin culture, why not come along to the Latino Night at Domeq on January 17th? Dive into the world of Latin music and fascinating dances including the salsa, rumba, chachacha and paso doble. If you’re new to these dances, don’t worry, there will be a dance class where you can practice straight away with professional dancers, or with a new partner at the party – you will find the one for sure! Admission is free, but only for those who register in advance via this link. To find more information about the event, check out the Facebook event page (in English).

Techno is usually associated with freedom and hedonism, but on Friday January 17th, Exit Club will be hosting a techno event with a difference, the Brno Techno Ball, where you can dance your heart out in style; formal dress code is required, with formal suits for gentlemen and long skirts for ladies. You can book a ticket here, and if you want more information about the techno ball, check out the Facebook event page (in Czech).

The party weekend continues on Saturday at Music Lab with another techno event: Capital Events Brno are bringing the sound of experimental UK techno to Brno with Bristol’s Dialogue Collective, featuring headliner Astryd! The night promises to be a big one, and entry is just CZK 80 on the door. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

If you are looking for an acrobatic show in Brno then chances are that you’ll love the Circus Mefisto! Citadela Mefisto takes to the stage at Cabaret des Péchés to bring the audience into a state of breathless excitement, with both aerial acrobatics and pole dancing. Once the music starts and the performers start showing off their skills around the pole, you’ll never want the night to end. So as not to miss this unique and breathtaking show, check out the link here to book a ticket, as there are only a few left for the show on January 18th. You can find more information on the Facebook event page (in Czech).

Pushing yourself to get out the door and into the fresh air even when it’s snowing outside? The Innogy Winter Run Brno 2020 will be a great way to get a workout and enjoy the beauty of the city. Adults can join the run for either 4km or 8km, while children can also take part for 400m or 800m. The run will start from Komec (Sportovní areál Komec) on January 18th. Find more information about the winter run on the official website (in Czech and English). Travel back in time to one of the greatest eras for music and partying with Retro Party 80’s & 90’s! The party will take place at Fleda on January 18th, where you can get back into the old school feel with a playlist of all the mostcc iconic 80’s and 90’s tracks. DJ Mireczek will drop those great hits, as well as requests, spinning from midnight on. You can find more information about the throwback party on the Facebook event page (in Czech).

