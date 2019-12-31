The bridge over the Nové Mlýny reservoirs close to Pasohlávky in South Moravia will be renovated from March. The important thoroughfare connecting Moravia with Austria will be closed for nine months. Image by ŘSD.

Brno, Dec 31 (BD) – The Road and Motorway Directorate (ŘSD) has selected a company to reconstruct the bridge and adjacent roads. The costs will run to hundreds of millions of crowns.

A CZK 21 million “replacement bridge” was built last year on the site of the damaged bridge on the I / 52 road leading from Brno to Mikulov. The condition of the replacement bridge has been limiting the maximum speed in the area to 20 km/h, causing frequent traffic jams.

According to Czech TV and ŘSD, the new construction will begin next March and will cost around CZK 350 million. The project will also include work on other roads in the vicinity, which will serve as bypass routes during the construction of the new bridge.

Image by ŘSD.

The planned renovation works, which will continue throughout the summer, will make it difficult for tens of thousands of tourists travelling to Croatia for their summer vacation. Municipalities along the detour routes are preparing for the onslaught of thousands of cars and damage to roads and nearby property.

Works on the bridge are expected to be completed in November 2020.

