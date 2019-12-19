Wondering where to go to see off the old year and welcome in 2020? From awesome music parties to first-of-the-year festivities, here are our top recommendations for New Year’s Eve in Brno. Photo: Stock picture / Freepik.

And, whatever your plans are, make sure to check availability and book in advance to make the most of Brno’s New Year’s Eve celebrations, as space is often limited.

Where to party all night on New Year’s Eve in Brno?

For a night of R&B and hip-hop glamour, stop by High Five bar to celebrate the last day of 2019 with “RnB & HipHop New Year’s Eve 2019”, an exotic mash-up of hip-hop, R&B, and funky rap music from two DJs: Dody and Dougziii. The party will start at 9pm with an entrance fee of CZK 100. Details can be found on the Facebook event page (in English).

What better way to celebrate New Year’s Eve than surrounded by iconic rock memorabilia and dining on delicious food? Reserve a table for the “Old school New Year’s Eve 2019” via this email address: melodka.produkce@gmail.com now and then party late into the night with a great assortment of rock’n’roll, metal, punk, hardcore, and brass, mixed throughout the evening by DJ Spoko! The fifth year of Old school New Year’s Eve will take place at Melodka from 7:30pm. Entrance will cost you CZK 50, free refreshments will be served during the party. The Facebook event page (in Czech) gives full information about the party.

Vibe Club has invited Brazilian DJ Joyce Muniz for a three-hour exclusive show: “NYE with Joyce Muniz”, dropping the best tracks from Exploited and Gigolo Records. To reserve a table, call 725 355 237, or get a ticket for CZK 200 from this website. The price will be a little higher on the door at CZK 300, but members of the club will only pay CZK 100. Read all about the event on the Facebook event page (in Czech).

Head over to Metro Music Bar this New Year’s Eve where the Ukulele Orchestra jako Brno will perform tracks from their most recent albums, “Mad World” and “A Little Less Conversation”, as well as live covers of your favourites from the Rolling Stones, Tears for Fears, The Beatles, Queen, Outkast, Bob Marley and many more to bring in 2020. Click this link to book your tickets; only standing tickets are available. Admission costs from CZK 210 – 300. You can find more information about the music show as well as ticket prices on the Facebook event (in Czech).

It’s New Year’s Eve, so chances are that you are looking for a club to party with your friends. In which case you should definitely check out Fleda, which will be hosting electronic and world music stages. The New Year’s Eve 2019 party will start at 8pm, and admission varies from CZK 200 – 590. You can find more information here (in Czech) and book a ticket at this link.

If you are a fan of groovy tunes and 1920’s style, then the Great Gatsby Party is the place to be. There will be lots of champagne, custom-made dresses for sale, and live music from the Groovin’ Gents and Viktoriya Mischenko. Tickets are available on this website from CZK 599 – 699. For more information, check the Facebook event (in Czech).

If you want to party until dawn or even later, then join the “NYE 2019 → EXIT Club Brno” party. The New Year “marathon” in Exit Club will start at 9pm and will continue until noon with 12 DJs playing music nonstop. Tickets start at CZK 199. Click here to book your ticket. You can check the Facebook event page to find more information about the party. (in Czech).

Do you like techno? Then on New Year’s Eve, or “Silvestr” as it’s known in the Czech Republic, check out “PRPTM Silvestr 2019” at Perpetuum, which will have more than eight DJs playing through the night. Admission is CZK 150 from 10pm, and after midnight it will be CZK 200. For more information, check the Facebook event page.

If none of those take your fancy, celebrate the arrival of 2020 with drum’n’bass at the “Bassproof” event in Faval, which will go through until 8am. Tickets to the party are on sale from CZK 390 – 450. More information can be found on the Facebook event page (in Czech).

Ballet and light shows are also on the list

The City of Brno will prepare a “video mapping” light show for New Year’s Eve on one of the buildings on namesti Svobody. This year, for the first time, there will be a ban on bringing your own firecrackers and alcohol to the square, but Christmas market stalls will remain in place until January 5th.

The program will start at 6pm with DJs, then at 6.30pm the “Romantica band” will play live, followed by more DJs. The program for the last day of 2019 will finish at 9pm with a “spectacular light show”.

If you wish to spend the last night of 2019 with an exquisite ballet classic, Swan Lake, remade as a parody, then get booking tickets for a special year-end celebration: “New Year’s Eve with Swan Lake” hosted by NdB. The timeless love story will be told in a very different version of “ballet ballet”, featuring soloists and ensemble members. Alongside the ballet performance, a musical program has been prepared by pianists Pavel Hrbáček and Petr Duchalík, pop/rock singers Zuzana Santin & JK Group, and more. Tickets range from CZK 790 – 1290 depending on your preferences (soft drinks, wine, music program, buffet and so on). Visit the Facebook event page (in Czech) to find more details about the ticket and book it here.

Photo: Swan Lake. Credit: Courtesy of NdB.

There’s no shortage of charming illuminations to be seen around town over New Year, but once January arrives, the nights tend to get a little darker. Come to Brno Observatory and Planetarium on January 1st to experience an extraordinary light project: “Lucie: The Secrets of the Shooting Stars 2D”, which will be shining from Kraví hora in the new year, projecting gorgeous, immersive light installations to the entire city. Tickets to this light performance will take you on a 40-minute journey with Lucie to the Moon to find the mystery of the stars. Tickets are on sale at CZK 60. Get a ticket for yourself and your friends here. As always, check out all information about the event on the Facebook event (in Czech) page.

