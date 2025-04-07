President Pavel Begins Historic Visit To Mauritania and Ghana

Czech President Petr Pavel arrived in Mauritania yesterday, beginning a four-day visit to Africa during which he will also travel to Ghana. The visit is the first by a Czech or Czechoslovak head of state to Mauritania, and the first to Ghana in more than 60 years. He is being accompanied to both countries by a business delegation.

The government plane carrying Pavel arrived at the airport north of Nouakchott at around 4:15 pm local time (6:15 pm CEST), and shortly afterwards Pavel was personally welcomed by Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani. On the tarmac, the heads of state listened to the national anthems of both countries and watched a parade of honour by the Mauritanian Green Guard.

Yesterday evening, Pavel had an informal meeting with Czech army special forces, 17 of whom are training Mauritanian soldiers as part of a NATO initiative. Security is one of the main topics of Pavel’s visit to Mauritania, which is considered the West’s strongest regional ally after a series of military coups in the Sahel in recent years.

Mauritania is also facing a significant influx of refugees, partly due to the unstable situation in the region, particularly in neighbouring Mali. In a country of five million, there are currently around 280,000 refugees, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The Czech Republic has contributed 1 million euros (CZK 25 million) to stabilise the migration situation in Mauritania, a transit country for African refugees heading to Europe, mainly for projects in one of the refugee camps in the east of the country.

In the country rich in mineral resources, especially iron ore and gold, Pavel will also discuss the development of trade cooperation. Mutual trade with Mauritania, whose gross domestic product per capita in 2023 was USD 2,120 according to the World Bank, almost 15 times lower than in the Czech Republic, reached only USD 2 million (CZK 46 million) last year, so Czech officials say they see great potential here.

“Given the level at which we are starting, I think there is room for improvement and that it is quite extensive,” Radek Spicar, vice-president of the Czech Confederation of Industry and a part of the trade delegation, told CTK yesterday.

“We have companies active in the defence industry that rank among the top ones worldwide and that certainly have something to offer Mauritania, as well as companies active in the mining and quarrying industry,” Spicar noted. Other areas for potential cooperation include environmental protection technologies, waste management and water purification.

Today, Pavel will hold official talks with Ghazouani and will also attend the opening of a business forum and a discussion with UNHCR representatives.

On Tuesday, Pavel will move to Ghana, where he is to meet with President John Dramani Mahama, hold a joint press conference and then attend an official dinner.

On Wednesday, Pavel will attend the opening of a business forum in Ghana, the inauguration of the Czech House and a hospital built by a Czech company.

On Thursday morning, the Czech government plane with Pavel will head back to Prague, and should arrive in the evening.