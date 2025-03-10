Michelin Guide Will Expand To Cover Whole of Czech Republic for 2025

For the first time, the Michelin Guide will extend its coverage beyond Prague to include restaurants across the entire Czech Republic this year. This expansion brings the Czech Republic in line with other top European culinary destinations recognized by the guide. Michelin inspectors are already touring the country, evaluating restaurants from Prague to Brno, Ostrava to Plzeň, and even in lesser-known regions. The full list of selected restaurants will be published later this year.

Prague has been the focus of the Michelin Guide in the Czech Republic, but this new selection aims to highlight the country’s wider culinary landscape. From mountain resorts to wine regions, inspectors will assess a wide range of dining experiences, reflecting the growing interest in Czech gastronomy. The expansion is expected to draw attention to local culinary traditions and modern innovations, giving residents and visitors a broader view of the country’s food culture.

In recent years, chefs across the Czech Republic have combined classic techniques with contemporary approaches, contributing to a dynamic and evolving food industry. The Michelin Guide’s expanded coverage is expected to highlight both well-established fine dining establishments and up-and-coming restaurants experimenting with new flavours and styles.

Prague remains the centre of the Czech gourmet scene. Since 2024, two restaurants in the capital have held Michelin stars: La Dégustation Bohême Bourgeoise, run by chef Oldřich Sahajdák, and Field, run by Radek Kašpárek. Both restaurants have retained their Michelin stars in recent years. In the Czech Republic, five restaurants have also received the Bib Gourmand award, which recognises high quality food at reasonable prices.

In addition, the current Michelin selection in the Czech Republic includes a variety of restaurants representing different culinary styles, from Italian and French cuisine to modern Czech gastronomy and Asian-inspired menus. The 2025 guide will further diversify this list by showcasing top restaurants outside the capital.

With the forthcoming nationwide selection, the Michelin Guide aims to provide a more complete picture of Czech gastronomy and offer food lovers a wider range of restaurants to explore.