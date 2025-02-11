NdB Announces Biggest Ever Foreign Tour To Dubai Next Week

The ballet company of the Brno National Theatre (NdB Ballet) and the Janáček Opera are to appear on the stage of the Dubai Opera next week, from 14-21 February. In terms of the number of participants, it will be the largest foreign tour in the history of NdB.

NdB Ballet will perform ‘La Bayadère’ alongside star guests from the Royal Opera House and the Berlin State Ballet, in the monumental glass building in the shape of a traditional Arabian sailboat located between Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, and the Dubai Fountain.

NdB’s Janáček Opera will then bring the tour to a close with a concert performance of Mozart’sSymphony No. 1 and his famous Requiem, along with two performances of a poetic production of Eugene Onegin.

“Developing international activities and strengthening the position of the Brno National Theatre in the European context and beyond is one of the strategic priorities that we have set for mythird term of office,” said NdB Director Martin Glaser. “Our tour to Dubai is an exclusive opportunity to represent our city and Czech theatre culture. It is also the result of long and patient work and negotiations that are coming to fruition this year.”

Glaser added that the trip to Dubai will be followed by the NdB Drama company touring Tokyo, Osaka and Tel Aviv, while NdB Ballet will perform in China, Budapest, and Tampere in Finland, and will also present a new project at the World EXPO in Osaka. The NdB Opera company, for its part, will return to festivals in Bydgoszcz, Poland, and Regensburg in Germany, present a new production of ‘The Marriage of Figaro’ in a co-production in Caen in France, and has just been confirmed as a guest at the prestigious Hong Kong Arts Festival next spring.

In Dubai, NdB Ballet will be presenting one of the most famous works of ballet, ‘La Bayadère’, at the Dubai Opera House on 14, 15 and 16 February. This iconic production, choreographed by Jaroslav Slavický, will feature a number of leading names from the world of ballet.

La Bayadère is a classical ballet, first presented by Marius Petipa in Saint Petersburg in1877. The plot is set in ancient India, and tells the story of the tragic love between the beautiful dancer Nikiya and the passionate warrior Solor. Its principal themes are love, betrayal, revenge and spiritual purification. In addition to the story itself, the most important moments in the ballet also include breathtaking dance numbers, such as the famous “Kingdom of the Shades” in Act Two.

Vadim Muntagirov and Fumi Kaneko, stars of the Royal Opera House in London, will take the roles of the lovers Solor and Nikiya. Other notable performers will include Ksenia Ovsyanick and Alejandro Virelles from the Berlin State Ballet.

“It is a great honour for us to be able to present our artists alongside such stars on thisinternational stage,” said Mário Radačovský, Artistic Director of NdB Ballet. “Collaboration with dancers from the Royal Opera House and the Berlin State Ballet provides us with great encouragement and a great opportunity for our company to showcase its artistry in a global context.”

NdB’s Janáček Opera Ensemble will perform Mozart’s famous Requiem at the Dubai Opera on 18 February along with Mozart’s Symphony No. 1, which Mozart wrote when he was eight years old. Soloists will include Pavla Vykopalová, Václava Krejčí Housková, Daniel Matoušek and Jan Šťáva. The combination of Mozart’s Symphony No. 1 and Requiem, his first great composition and what was probably his last composition, separated by a period of almost thirty years, is not merely a dramaturgical curiosity, but also a perfect example of how Mozart’s work matured overtime. The concert will be conducted by Robert Kružík, the incoming chief conductor ofthe Janáček Opera.

“The guest appearance by the NdB Opera Ensemble at the Dubai Opera is a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness of the importance and qualities of the Janáček Opera in the Middle East,” added Jiří Heřman, Artistic Director of NdB’s Janáček Opera. “I am extremely happy about the choice of title, which is proof of the qualities of our successful production of ‘Eugene Onegin’ as directed by Martin Glaser and conducted by our future chief conductor Robert Kružík. The performance of Mozart’s Requiem gives us the opportunity to present the orchestra and chorus of NdB’s Janáček Opera in this immortal work.”

The Janáček Ensemble will conclude the tour on 21 and 22 February 2025 with a poetic production of ‘Eugene Onegin’, directed by Martin Glaser with musical staging by conductor Robert Kružík. This interesting take on the famous story goes in search of an answer to the question of whether we can spend our entire lives in nothing but romantic illusions. One day, the moment will come when we must put them aside and find true happiness. Tchaikovsky’s music further enhances the authenticity and depth of Pushkin’s story, and the declarations of love of the main characters – whether in Tatyana’s famous letter scene, Lensky’s farewell to life, or Prince Gremin’s aria – belong among the most famous in the opera repertoire. Aleš Jenis will beappearing in the title role, with Linda Ballová in the role of Tatyana.