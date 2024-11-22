Concern About Climate Change Decreasing In the Czech Republic, Says Survey

A majority of Czechs (67%) still believe that if our society does not change its ways quickly, the country will face an environmental disaster, according to an Ipsos survey released to CTK. However, since 2021, the share of those sharing this opinion has dropped by 6 percentage points.

Ipsos processed data from more than 50,000 respondents in 50 countries. Globally, around 80% of citizens are convinced of an ecological disaster if human activity remains unchanged. However, about one-third of people in the Czech Republic, as well as globally, are of the view that it is too late to do anything about climate change.

69% of the Czech population said in the survey that they were already doing everything they can to save the environment. The global average is slightly higher, with 72% of all respondents agreeing with the statement.

At the same time, views towards globalisation have improved among Czechs; 42% of the country’s population think it has positive benefits for the Czech Republic, which is 11 percentage points higher than three years ago.

However, alongside France, the Czech Republic still shows the highest level of scepticism towards globalisation, the survey authors said. Worldwide, 64% of respondents are convinced of the benefits of globalisation for their own country.

Czechs are also rather more sceptical of artificial intelligence, by global standards. Two-fifths of Czechs believe that artificial intelligence is having a positive impact on the world, compared to around three-fifths worldwide. 58% of people in the Czech Republic believe that AI will make their jobs easier, while worldwide this belief is shared by 70% of respondents.

On the topic of work-life balance, Czech public opinion was closer to the global opinion. 81% of Czechs consider work-life balance more important than a successful career, while the global figure was 83%.