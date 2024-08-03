Minimum Monthly Wage Could Increase To CZK 20,600 Next Year, Says Labour Ministry

The minimum wage could reach CZK 20,600 per month next year and CZK 22,100 in 2026, based on forecasts of average wages in the coming years, the Labour Ministry said in a press release yesterday.

The ministry is submitting the proposal for an annual increase of CZK 1,700 to the inter-ministerial comment procedure, it said.

The minimum wage is currently CZK 18,900 per month. The calculation is based on the Finance Ministry’s April forecast. The August estimate, which is binding under the law, may still show an adjustment.

The final minimum wage for 2025 will be announced by a statement from the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs by 30 September. By the same date, the ministry will also announce the lowest guaranteed salary levels for the public sector.

The minimum wage is expected to be approximately 42.2% of the average wage in 2025 and 43.4% of the average wage in 2026. According to Labour Minister Marian Jurecka (KDU-CSL), the government is continuing to pursue its policy of gradual and steady increases in the minimum wage, with the aim of reaching a minimum/average wage ratio of 47% by 2029.

The regulation is based on an amendment to the Labour Code signed by President Petr Pavel on Wednesday. The amendment set a gradual increase in the minimum wage until 2029, while abolishing “guaranteed” wages in the private sector. They will now remain only in the public sector.