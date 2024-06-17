One Soldier Killed and Eight Injured in Ammunition Blast During Czech Military Training

One soldier died at the scene following an ammunition explosion earlier today in the Libava military area in the Olomouc region. Eight others were injured in the blast, including seven soldiers and one civilian employee, Defence Ministry spokesman David Polak told CTK.

All of the victims were Czech. The explosion occurred shortly after 11am in the area of the blast pit in Cermna. The ammunition exploded during a planned training session for bomb disposal experts, all of whom were members of the Ammunition Security Centre in Tyniste nad Orlici, Hradec Kralove region.

The Fire and Rescue Service is present at the scene, and Defence Minister Jana Cernochova (ODS) is also on her way there. The incident is being investigated by the Military Police.

According to Polak, the relatives of the injured and the deceased soldier have been informed about the unfortunate incident. Four of the injured are being treated in the Olomouc University Hospital, and four in the Olomouc Military Hospital.

In July 2021, two Czech soldiers were injured in the former Brdy military grounds while clearing ammunition from the disused Kolvín infantry shooting range, when a missile exploded during their handling. One of the soldiers succumbed to his severe injuries after two weeks, while the other, a bomb technician, survived the explosion, and later faced up to five years in prison for suspected endangering the public out of neglect. However, he was acquitted of the charges.