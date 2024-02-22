Czech and Angolan Presidents Agree On Mutual Cooperation

The Czech Republic has a lot to offer Angola in the areas of security, aviation and transport, healthcare, smart agriculture, mining, and geological exploration, Czech President Petr Pavel told a press conference after his meeting with Angolan President Joao Lourenco yesterday.

President Lourenco said Angola is interested in cooperating with the Czech Republic in farming and manufacturing as well as tourism, science, and academic research.

Pavel said Angola is going through the same effort to diversify its economy as the Czech Republic did in the past.

“Angola is interested in increasing the share of industries other than just mining, to increase the capacity of its economy and agriculture so that it does not have to depend on minerals, especially fossil fuels, for its production and exports,” said Pavel.

The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on political consultations between their foreign ministries. Pavel said this was a first step that should lead to further agreements on mutual cooperation, investment protection and promotion, avoidance of double taxation, and other issues.

Lourenco noted that the Czech Republic has very developed agriculture and industrial sectors, and invited the Czech President to visit Angola.

Angola would also like to cooperate in defence, he said, adding that the country is trying to upgrade its armed forces.

Pavel said he appreciated that Angola clearly condemned the Russian aggression against Ukraine, and that it had a firm attitude to other conflicts. “Angola is a stabilising element in the region. It stands unequivocally for the preservation of a rules-based international order, respecting the UN Charter,” he noted. The Czech President said there was room for the two countries to share positions on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and to vote together in multilateral forums.

In the afternoon, Lourenco visited the Senate to meet its Speaker Milos Vystrcil (ODS). They discussed cooperation in education, industry, tourism and defence, as well as oil mining and climate change.

Later in the afternoon, Lourenco had talks with PM Petr Fiala (ODS) in the Kramar Villa. They discussed economic cooperation, promotion of Czech exports and investments, and cooperation in the defence industry, according to information released by the Government Office. “We see Angola as one of the most promising countries in sub-Saharan Africa. Czech companies are interested in operating in Angola in the fields of agriculture, transport, healthcare and energy,” said Fiala.

In the evening, Lourenco had dinner with Pavel at Prague Castle.