Czech Republic Has Provided CZK 6 Billion of Military Equipment To Ukraine In Two Years of War

The Czech Republic has provided Ukraine with over CZK 6 billion of military equipment since the start of the conflict in February 2022, including the most recent shipment last week, Defence Minister Jana Cernochova told a press conference yesterday.

The ministry said previously that, as of the beginning of October 2023, the Czech Republic had donated unused military materiel from army stockpiles, whose purchase price was CZK 6.2 billion, with a residual value of CZK 1.2 billion.

According to Cernochova, in 2023, these were mainly attack helicopters, tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, self-propelled howitzers and rocket launchers, including ammunition.

She said leftovers from the warehouses are waiting to be transported, but Czech assistance will be targeted in a different way. “Our assistance is not stopping, it is just taking a new form,” she said.

The Czech Republic was involved in demining efforts, as well as the training of Ukrainian soldiers, who are currently training at the Libava military grounds in central Moravia, Cernochova continued.

The Czech Republic is also trying to play the role of an intermediary for donations from other countries, some of which do not wish to be listed as supporters, but nonetheless have spare military equipment at their disposal.

The Czech Republic was one of the first countries to provide Ukraine with concrete military assistance after the Russian invasion. In addition to direct supplies from army depots and supplies from Czech defence industry companies, the Czech Republic supports Ukraine through agreements on the repair of armoured vehicles.

According to Cernochova, the conflict has also had a major impact on civilians. She said it was beneficial that the Czech Republic has provided refuge to Ukrainian refugees, of whom there are about 380,000 in the country as they “bring a lot back to the Czech economy.”