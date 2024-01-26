Sleek Visualisations Unveiled of New Multifunctional Hall at Brno Exhibition Centre

Representatives of Arena Hall Company have unveiled interior visualisations of the Arena Brno multifunctional hall. The interior space aims to provide a contemporary ambiance where visitors can enjoy luxurious seating, experience first-class gastronomy services, and take in panoramic views of the surroundings.

The hall will contain a range of exclusive premium spaces, such as Skyboxes, Partyboxes, and the Club Floor, where “entertainment and comfort harmonise seamlessly with top-notch gastronomy and a distinctive vantage point.” The hall will also boast a spacious gastronomy area. Arena Brno has already launched a selection process for gastronomic businesses who will operate in the hall; the deadline for submitting applications for participation is 20 February 2024.

Situated within the premises of the Brno Exhibition Centre, the new multifunctional hall is to become Brno’s largest and most modern venue for hosting sports, cultural, and conference events. With a capacity of up to 13,300 seats and approximately 1,300 parking spaces, this strategic project is a cornerstone in the city’s development. Construction began in September 2023 in the area behind pavilion Z, nestled between pavilions F and G1. The hall is expected to welcome its first visitors in 2026.