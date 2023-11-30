Štvanická Lávka. Credit: Alex Skanska, Magistrát HMP.

Štvanická Lávka, which connects the Prague districts of Holešovice and Karlín with the island of Štvanice, won the title of Construction of the Year 2023. The judges appreciated both the architectural and urbanistic value of the footbridge within the centre of Prague, as well as its unique technological solution. The bridge, whose investor is the City of Prague, has been open to the public since July.

