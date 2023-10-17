The last cruise and the farewell to the season will take place on Sunday, 29 October at 4 pm. Credit: Brno Daily.
Brno, Oct 17 (BD) – Brno residents and tourists have their last chance this season to ride the waves of the Brno Reservoir. Boats will operate on the weekend of 21-22 October and then during the autumn holidays starting on Thursday, 26 October.
The last cruise and the farewell to the season will take place on Sunday, 29 October at 4 pm, when the waters will be ceremonially closed. Everyone on board will receive a free ticket for the first sail at the opening ceremony of the next season. So dress warmly and come enjoy the beauty of Prýgl in the autumn!
https://brnodaily.com/2023/10/17/brno/dpmb-boats-will-continue-sailing-until-the-end-of-october/https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/brno-lake-boat-parnik-1.jpghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/brno-lake-boat-parnik-1-150x102.jpgJack StephensBrnoBrno,Events in Brno,News,TransportThe last cruise and the farewell to the season will take place on Sunday, 29 October at 4 pm. Credit: Brno Daily.
Brno, Oct 17 (BD) - Brno residents and tourists have their last chance this season to ride the waves of the Brno Reservoir. Boats will operate on the...Jack Stephensjack.stephens50@gmail.comAuthorA writer and English teacher originally from London who has lived in Brno since 2011, interested in politics, low culture, and all things strange and/or Czech.Brno Daily
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept All”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies. However, you may visit "Cookie Settings" to provide a controlled consent or reject the use of cookies on this website.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.