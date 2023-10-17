The last cruise and the farewell to the season will take place on Sunday, 29 October at 4 pm. Credit: Brno Daily.

Brno, Oct 17 (BD) – Brno residents and tourists have their last chance this season to ride the waves of the Brno Reservoir. Boats will operate on the weekend of 21-22 October and then during the autumn holidays starting on Thursday, 26 October.

The last cruise and the farewell to the season will take place on Sunday, 29 October at 4 pm, when the waters will be ceremonially closed. Everyone on board will receive a free ticket for the first sail at the opening ceremony of the next season. So dress warmly and come enjoy the beauty of Prýgl in the autumn!