       

The last cruise and the farewell to the season will take place on Sunday, 29 October at 4 pm. Credit: Brno Daily.

Brno, Oct 17 (BD) – Brno residents and tourists have their last chance this season to ride the waves of the Brno Reservoir. Boats will operate on the weekend of 21-22 October and then during the autumn holidays starting on Thursday, 26 October. 

The last cruise and the farewell to the season will take place on Sunday, 29 October at 4 pm, when the waters will be ceremonially closed. Everyone on board will receive a free ticket for the first sail at the opening ceremony of the next season. So dress warmly and come enjoy the beauty of Prýgl in the autumn!

