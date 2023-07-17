Sziget’s programme features 18 stages and artistic zones, including the FreeDome and Main Stage (pictured). Credit: Sziget.

Brno, July 17 (BD) – With less than one month remaining until Budapest’s Sziget Festival 2023, more names and stages have been added to the line-up, including a number of Czech and Slovak artists. The festival has now entered its last wave of ticket sales.

Sziget, one of the largest multi-genre music festivals in Europe, now has 18 stages and artistic zones on its programme, headlined by international stars including Billie Eilish, David Guetta, Florence + The Machine and Lorde. The Czech-Slovak scene is also represented, with Smack One, Cirk La Putyka, ADONXS, and the recently announced VIAH all performing on Freedom Island.

In addition, the festival comes with a number of accompanying programs, including boat parties on the Danube with an unforgettable view of the city.

The full line-up runs to 18 stages and art zones. Billie Eilish, David Guetta, Imagine Dragons, Florence + The Machine, Lorde, Macklemore, Mumford & Sons and Sam Fender will perform on the main stage. The second largest Freedome Stage will host Bonobo, Viagra Boys, Jamie XX, Nothing but Thieves, Moderat, M83 and many others. The main party venues of the festival, Party Arena and the Ticketswap Colosseum, will see sets from electronic artists including Diplo, Tale Of Us, Adam Beyer, Sven Väth and Slovak DJ Denes Töth. The complete program of all 18 stages is available here.

Trending New Temporary Jewish Museum Opens in Brno

Performers from the Czech Republic and Slovakia will also get the chance to perform at Sziget. The main among them will be Smack One (Friday, 11 August on the dropYard stage) and the last winner of Czech-Slovak Superstar ADONXS (Sunday, 13 August on the Europe Stage). The all-girl indie-electro band VIAH has also been added to the program (Saturday, 12 August on the Lightstage) and Cirk La Putyka will come to the festival-wide residency with their performance Boom Vol. 2. The Slovak ethno-punk band Várkocs (Friday, 11 August) and the Slovak-French singer Marcela (Tuesday, 15 August) will perform on the popular Global Village stage.

After several waves of ticket sales, the remaining tickets cost €379 for 6 days and €270 for 3 days. VIP tickets cost €599 for 6 days and €435 for 3 days.