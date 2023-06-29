One of electronic music’s most iconic groups is embarking on a European tour. Liam Howlett and Maxim Reality will bring their explosive energy back to Prague this December. Photo credit: Livenation.

Prague, June 29 (BD) – British electronic music titans The Prodigy are returning to Prague on 7 December 2023 as part of their ‘Army of the Ants’ Tour.

The band is currently midway through a spring and summer run of international festival headline shows, before kicking off their tour on 28 November in Luxembourg.

The Prodigy formed in 1990 in Braintree, Essex, UK. The founding members were Liam Howlett, Keith Flint and Leeroy Thornhill. The band became famous for their unique style, combining elements of techno, breakbeat, big beat and hardcore. Their debut album “Experience” from 1992 was a major contribution to the 90s rave scene. The second album “Music for the Jilted Generation” was released in 1994 and received a nomination for the Mercury Prize.

In 1997, the band released the album “The Fat of the Land”, which reached the top of the charts in the United States and Britain and earned them two Grammy awards. This album included their signature hits “Firestarter” and “Breathe”. After the death of charismatic frontman Keith Flint in 2019, the band went through a difficult period, but have returned with renewed energy to their musical journey.

They are bringing their electrifying live show to Prague’s Fortuna Sportovní hala on 7 December. Tickets are available now from Ticketmaster and Ticketportal.