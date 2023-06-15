The festival will take place on 24 June at the Hangar Climbing Centre on Pražákova. Photo credit: darujmekrev.brno.cz.

Brno, June 15 (BD) – After the success of last year’s sports and entertainment festival “Day for blood: with a drop of movement for life”, the City of Brno is again preparing a sports and fun event for the residents of Brno, this year at the Hangar Climbing Centre.

The venue was not chosen by chance. Olympic climber Adam Ondra, who has been one of the campaign’s ambassadors since the beginning, often trains in this centre.

The day will feature 20 specially designed climbing routes to test your strength and fitness, as well as overall coordination. Younger climbers will also be able to take part in the children’s climbing corner.

As part of the accompanying program, provided in cooperation with the Transfusion and Tissue Department at the Brno University of Applied Sciences and the Transfusion Department of St Anne’s University Hospital, visitors will be able to find out their blood group, and learn a lot of interesting facts about blood and blood circulation.

Admission to the event is free. However, the capacity of the climbing centre is limited, so registering in advance is advised at the website.

