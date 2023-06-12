Most of the public shared the view that a significant intervention in the pension system is necessary, though they do not clearly agree on the concrete steps that should be taken. Photo credit: CG / Brno Daily.

Prague, June 12 (CTK) – Most Czech citizens agree that major changes are necessary to the pension system to ensure it is sustainable in the future, but they are against the raising of the retirement age, according to a poll carried out by Kantar, released by Czech Television yesterday.

70% of the public shared the view that a significant intervention in the pension system is necessary, though they do not clearly agree on the concrete steps that should be taken. Three-fifths support an increase in insurance payments for the self-employed, and half people support stricter conditions for early retirement. Two-fifths agree with new pensions being lower and the need for people to save more for old age on their own.

Only 30% agree with the plan to base retirement age on life expectancy, which has been planned by Labor Minister Marian Jurecka (KDU-CSL). This proposal was the least popular, opposed by 68% of respondents.

The planned amendment to the pension law introduces a slowdown in the indexation of pensions and stricter conditions for early retirement. Jurecka said these changes are intended to help stem the pension system’s collapse and reduce debt.

Together with a pension reform, the coalition government of Petr Fiala (ODS) also presented a package to consolidate public finances.

From the measures proposed by the government, people mostly support (80%) higher taxes on alcohol and tobacco.

More than two-thirds (69 percent) agree with the proposed higher taxation of incomes that are above average, and 55% would raise the tax imposed on the profit of companies. A minority of people agree with the planned changes in VAT rates, and three in ten with the increase of the real estate tax.

The poll was carried out on some 1,200 people from 15 May to 2 June.