Kyiv, March 14 (CTK) – Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko received a delegation from the Czech Republic yesterday, to discuss the reconstruction of Ukraine and treatment of Ukrainian troops, Klitschko wrote on Facebook.

The delegation included the government commissioner for the reconstruction of Ukraine, Tomas Kopecny, and representatives of Czech businesses, Klitschko added.

He said they discussed further reforms to harmonise Ukraine with European Union standards, possible Czech support for the rehabilitation of Ukrainian troops, including psychological treatment, help in the development of the health industry, reconstruction of infrastructure, and investment.

Klitschko said Czech businesses were interested in cooperation to develop the metro in Kyiv and provide aid to the energy sector.

Ukraine has been under attack from Russian forces since last February, including regular air raids on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in various towns, including Kyiv.

Klitschko also reported hits on Kyiv after the latest massive wave of attacks last Thursday.