The children’s hospital has won the Neplejtvák 2021 award and is being praised for its modern technology and focus on sustainable development. Photo credit: JMK.

Brno, Feb 25 (BD) – A new children’s hospital with speleotherapy facilities has opened in Ostrov u Macochy. The modern hospital will replace the original building with increased capacity and accommodation for 78 people. The construction cost 78 million crowns and was aided by a loan from the European Investment Bank.

The hospital was opened at a ceremony attended by Jan Grolich, governor of the South Moravian Region, deputy governor Jiří Nantl and councillor Vladimír Šmerda on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Inauguration of the speleotherapy hospital. Photo credit: JMK

The new facility, which provides an allergen-free treatment zone, is intended for children between the ages of 3 and 18 with asthma, respiratory tract infections, allergies and atopic eczema. Children will spend 2-3 hours a day in the hospital (active training and rest) with the remainder of their time being spent in what is described as “cleaning”.

“A karst cave that helps children is a gift we received from nature. We are adding a new facility which we are opening today. There are modern buildings with new equipment, a school, a swimming pool with French windows and a view of the countryside and a relaxation zone around the treatment centre with a children’s playground. Thanks to everyone who participated in it,” said South Moravian Governor Jan Grolich .

“During the month-long stay, the children also learn here. There is a separate school with 4 classes in the grounds, and this is new, because previously the children had to go to the local primary school in Ostrov u Macochy,” said Jiří Nantl, deputy governor for education, health and strategy of the smart region , adding: “Nature heals children here, but qualified medical personnel are also important. For example, an apartment for a doctor is also available in the hospital.”

“Currently, we are registering an increase in allergic diseases, the treatment of atopic eczema is also a constant problem. A four-week stay in a spa with speleotherapy will positively support the immune system of sick children, improve chronic diseases, and reduce medication. Ideally, it is advisable to repeat the stay. We are happy that on March 1, the treatment centre will be filled with both independent children and small children under the age of 6 who will come with a parent,” said Kateřina Bednařiková, director of the South Moravian Children’s Treatment Center.

The facilties include a catering, rehabilitation, medical, operational and technical areas. Photo credit: JMK

The new hospital has a catering area (a complete gastro operation with two dining rooms), a rehabilitation area (swimming pool, sauna, podhajá aerosol, gym, inhalation), a medical area (ambulance, examination room, isolation area, nurse’s room), operational areas – changing rooms for speleotherapy, a drying room for sleeping bags , facilities for employees, storage and technical areas, an outdoor sports field, an arboretum and a parking lot. The spa will use renewable energy resources and have low operating costs in line with the philosophy in Moravský Karst PLA.

The hospital was designed by the ENESA company from the ČEZ ESCO holding, a specialist in energy-sustainable buildings, in cooperation with the architectural office Adam Rujbr Architects s.r.o. and the construction company VCES a.s. With the Design and Build Method it has been possible to build the entire technological area in the most modern way.

Thanks to this, the entire project is extremely considerate not only of the environment but, most importantly, of the children who will be treated here for respiratory diseases. Innovative ceiling heating will limit the accumulation of dust whilst room temperature and humidity can be controlled by the system. The speleotherapy hospital has already taken second place in the “Best Achievement in Public Contracts” category for the Neplejtvák 2021 award. The prize is a Smart Cities 2021 competition award which is decided by judges from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the European Commission.