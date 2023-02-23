The exhibition held in Moravske namesti in Brno runs through March 6. Photo Credit: Amira Nassar.

Brno, Feb 23 (CTK) – An outdoor photographic exhibition entitled “Kyiv Is an Unbroken Heart of Europe” reminds people in Brno of the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which started on February 24, 2022, Ukraine initiative in South Moravia founder Ilnara Dudash said at the display opening today.

The exhibition held in Moravske namesti in Brno runs through March 6.

Dudash explained that the photographs, taken by Ukrainian reporters, showed the life in the war-stricken Kyiv, Borodianka and Bucha, adding that the aim of the exhibition was not only to raise awareness about the situation in Ukraine, but also to remind people that peace and freedom were fragile and not a matter of course.

She mainly stressed the impacts of war on the everyday life of people.

The images in the exhibition show the new reality of the Ukrainian people. Photo credit: Amira Nassar.

Ukrainian Consul to Brno Anna Proskova said that even though it had been over a year since the start of the war, the photographs were impossible to look at without pain and tears.

The exhibition was prepared by the Kyiv municipal administration and Brno gained it from Prague. After the exhibition ends, the organisers would like to offer it to Ostrava, north Moravia, and Hradec Kralove, east Bohemia, Dudash said.

The exhibition shows photos with descriptions in both Czech and English. Photo credit: Amira Nassar.

The initiative plans a gathering on Friday, February 24, on the occasion of the anniversary. It will take place in Dominikanske namesti, starting at 18:00.

The gathering will be attended, for instance, by Brno Mayor Marketa Vankova (Civic Democrats, ODS) and South Moravia Regional Governor Jan Grolich (Christian Democrats, KDU-CSL). Part of the exhibition will also be the prayer for Ukraine served by Ukrainian Greek-Catholic priest.

The commemorative event is part of the #LightWillWinOverDarkness campaign, which over 80 towns will join on February 24. The Spilberg Castle in Brno will be lit up in the Ukrainian national colours from 17:30 on Friday to 06:00 on Saturday.

buj/dr/hol