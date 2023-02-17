       

“Ours” examines an intergenerational dialogue on the environmental crisis. Photo credit: Káťa Opuntia.

Brno, 17 Feb (BD) – HaDivadlo, the renowned alternative theatre in Brno’s functionalist Alfa Passage, is preparing an English-friendly program as a part of their 48th season entitled “Closeness”. 

Their next English-friendly show, Ours (“Naši”) examines an intergenerational dialogue on the environmental crisis. Premiered on 31 January 2020, the play takes place in an ordinary family’s living room after a Sunday lunch. Three generations meet in a conversation and reveal how a family afternoon can be perceived as a battlefield of today’s discourse on climate change. 

The text was written by a trio of authors: Ivan Buraj, the artistic director of HaDivadlo and the director of the show; Bohdan Karásek, a celebrated screenwriter and filmmaker; and Pavel Sterec, an artist and a university teacher. This collaboration incorporates various elements of artistic expression and embraces cinematic minimalism for the theatre stage.

The show will be introduced 30 minutes beforehand with a talk from one of HaDivadlo’s external lecturers to provide further context and a starting point for the audience, part of HaDivadlo’s series of off-program activities.

The English-friendly version of Ours will take place on Wednesday, 8 March at 7.30pm on the main stage of HaDivadlo. The show will be in Czech with English surtitles. 
Read more: Interview: HaDivadlo’s Táňa Malíková On “Ours”, and Family Relations as a Battlefield of The Climate Crisis, June 2022.

