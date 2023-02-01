Megadeth, pioneers of thrash metal, are coming to Pardubice. Photo credit: Live Nation.

Brno, Jan 31 (BD) – Thrash metal pioneers Megadeth are returning to the Czech Republic, with a show in Pardubice’s Enteria Arena on 17 August to promote their latest album “The Sick, The Dying…and The Dead!”.

Megadeth were formed in 1983 in Los Angeles by vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine. Since then, they have scored many platinum-certified albums in the United States, sold more than 38 million albums worldwide, and are considered one of the “Big Four” of US thrash metal, alongside Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax. They have received 12 Grammy nominations, and won in 2017 for Best Metal Performance for the track “Dystopia”. The band’s lyrics are mainly anti-war and anti-political.

Tickets start from CZK 990, and will be on general sale from 10am on 3 February through the Ticketmaster and Ticket Portal networks.