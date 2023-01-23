Filharmonie Brno will perform in Leipzig on 29 January. Photo credit: Filharmonie Brno

Brno, Jan 23 (BD) – Since 1973, Brno and Leipzig have been linked by a very lively town twinning agreement, characterised by close ties and continuous exchange. After the cooperation in the early years between Filharmonie Brno and the Leipzig Radio Orchestra, the MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Orchestra is reviving the tradition to honour the 50th anniversary of the signing of the partnership agreement.

According to Tschechien News, the celebrations for the town twinning anniversary will start on 29 January with a guest performance by Filharmonie Brno as part of the MDR concert series “Magic of Music” in Leipzig’s Gewandhaus concert hall. The performance will be directed by Dennis Russel Davies, is the chief conductor of both Filharmonie Brno and the MDR Orchestra.

Aside from the happy coincidence of the two orchestras having the same chief conductor, the idea of celebrating the anniversary of Brno and Leipzig’s twinning in this way was obvious for the MDR, which has long been committed to cooperation with programme partners in the Czech Republic.

Many other events will take place to celebrate the anniversary, including exhibitions, panel discussions, readings, workshops, and youth and professional exchange trips such as an official citizen’s trip to Brno. A reciprocal guest appearance by the MDR will also take place at the “Moravian Music Festival” in October.

