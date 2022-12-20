The monthly gross salary of a member of parliament will go up by CZK 11,600 to CZK 102,400. Photo credit: Freepik.

Prague, Dec 20 (CTK) – The salaries of senior Czech politicians will increase by approximately 12.7% from January, according to a decision by the Labor and Social Affairs Ministry that has been published in the Law Digest.

These salaries have been frozen for three years; the salaries remained unchanged in 2021, and in early 2022, a planned rise of about 6% was cancelled as part of cuts in government spending at a time of high inflation and an energy crisis.

The monthly gross salary of a member of parliament, either deputy or senator, will go up by CZK 11,600 to CZK 102,400.

The president will receive a salary of CZK 341,200 per month, an increase of CZK 38,500. The prime minister and the heads of both houses of parliament will earn CZK 274,800 a month each (up CZK 31,000). The deputy heads of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate will have a monthly salary of CZK 195,300 (up CZK 22,100).

A deputy prime minister will get CZK 236,000 per month (up CZK 26,600), MPs who chair parliamentary committees, commissions or delegations will get CZK 144,100 (up CZK 16,300), and deputy chairs will get CZK 123,200 (up CZK 13,900).

The financial compensation that politicians receive will also go up.

Parliament members will get CZK 15,200 instead of CZK 13,500 per month for meals and representation, and up to CZK 56,900 to cover transport costs, depending how far they live from their office.

The president will receive CZK 317,500 a month to cover costs related to their post, up from CZK 281,700 currently. The prime minister will get CZK 35,100 and a minister CZK 28,500 a month (CZK 3,900 and CZK 3,200 more than now, respectively).

The head of the lower or upper house of parliament will receive a monthly compensation of CZK 55,000 (up CZK 6,200).

The salaries of top politicians are related to the average gross monthly salary that civil servants earned two years ago. The salaries of Czech politicians were frozen at first due to the coronavirus crisis and then again this year in order to lower the state budget deficit.

Last year, the government of Andrej Babis (ANO) was unable to pass a proposed bill to freeze the salaries of the president, cabinet members and parliamentarians for another five years.

Monthly gross salaries of selected Czech constitutional officials (in CZK):

2011-14 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020-22 January 2022 2023 President 186,300 204,600 219,000 236,700 252,800 274,500 302,700 321,000 341,200 Parliament head, PM 150,100 164,800 176,400 190,700 203,600 221,200 243,800 258,600 274,800 Deputy PM 128,900 141,500 151,500 163,700 174,800 189,900 209,400 222,000 236,000 Parliament deputy head, minister 106,600 117,100 125,300 135,500 144,700 157,100 173,200 183,700 195,300 Parliamentary committee head 78,700 86,400 92,500 100,000 106,700 115,900 127,800 135,600 144,100 Deputy, Senator 55,900 61,400 65,700 71,000 75,900 82,400 90,800 96,300 102,400

($1 = 22,853 crowns)