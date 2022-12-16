Petr Fiala is the Czech Republic’s 13th Prime Minister since it became an independent country in 1993. Photo credit:petr fiala via facebook.

Prague, Dec 16 (CTK) – Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has invited all former Czech prime ministers to a dinner on 2 January, the 30th anniversary of the independent Czech Republic. The event will take place at the PM’s official residence, the Kramar Villa in Prague, government spokesman Vaclav Smolka told CTK yesterday.

The prime ministers were invited with their partners. After the dinner, they will attend a concert in the Rudolfinum music hall organised by the Government Office and the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra.

Fiala (ODS) is the country’s 13th Prime Minister, and is heading the 16th cabinet since the Czech Republic became an independent country in 1993.

The first and second cabinets were led by Vaclav Klaus (ODS), who later became president. Mirek Topolanek (ODS) and Andrej Babis (ANO) also led two different cabinets.

Outgoing President Milos Zeman is among the invited, as he was a Social Democrat (CSSD) prime minister from 1998-2002.

Stanislav Gross (CSSD), whose cabinet governed in 2004-05, died seven years ago at the age of 45. He is the only former Czech prime minister to have died. In addition, former Czechoslovak Prime Minister Lubomír Štrougal and Marian Calfa are still alive, but are not invited to the event.

Josef Tosovsky, who headed the first Czech caretaker cabinet in 1997-98, has excused himself from the dinner event, according to the Blesk.cz server.

On 2 January, Fiala will also have the regular New Year lunch with President Zeman in the presidential manor in Lany near Prague.