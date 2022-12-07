Exhibition launches will be held on 6 December,for Monika Fryčová, and 13 December, for Jan Zuziak. Photo credit: dum-umeni.cz.

Brno, Dec 7 (BD) – The House of Arts in Brno will launch its final two exhibitions of the year, featuring Jan Zuziak in the first-floor gallery and Monika Fryčová in the G99 gallery. Opening receptions will take place on 6 December for Fryčová’s exhibition and 13 December for Zuziak’s.

Monika Fryčová was born in Prostějov in 1983. She is a member of the Icelandic Visual Artists Association (SÍM) and owner of NO PANIC EHF. Since 2006, she has been based in Iceland and the southwest of Portugal.

Over the past two decades, Fryčová has exhibited her solo projects and projects created in collaboration with other artists, musicians, and institutions around the world. Her latest exhibition project, “Art & Business,” has been specially tailored for the G99 Gallery space in the House of the Lords of Kunštát and will be on view from 7 December 2022 to 12 February 2023. The opening will take place on Tuesday, 6 December at 6pm and will include a performance by Icelandic chef Gardar Rúnar, Fryčová and more.

The exhibition will take the form of a site-specific installation, through which the artist will present her two long-term projects: the never-ending performance Kiosk108 and Pure Mobile vs. Dolce Vita. The central theme of both projects is the expression of artistic autonomy, whether in the form of a road trip across Europe on a scooter or the conversion of the captain’s cabin of a fishing boat into a hippie beach bar in Iceland.

Monika Fryčová. Photo credit: dum-umeni.cz

Jan Zuziak’s first comprehensive exhibition repays the debt of the Czech art community to a versatile artist, without whom the picture of the Brno art scene of the last 40 years would be incomplete. The exhibition at the House of the Lords of Kunštát will offer a comprehensive cross-section of the artist’s oeuvre and will be on view from 14 December 2022 to 12 March 2023. At the opening on Tuesday 13 December 2022 at 6pm, Zuziak’s art scores will be performed by the U.S. musician, visual artist, and intermedia artist Michael Delia.

Zuziak’s engaged worldview and his unique conception of art as reflective DIY has been highly influential. Zuziak transformed his dwelling, where he has spent the last decades of his life, into a peculiar cabinet of curiosities dominated by a collection of aesthetically arranged natural history objects. Furthermore, virtually all of the artist’s locations and cycles are represented in the exhibition – from early figurative and structural paintings from the 1970s through mail-art projects of the 1970s and 1980s to cycles created after 2010.

In addition to the traditional guided tour, the exhibition will also include a special event to mark the artist’s 77th birthday. For more information, visit the website.