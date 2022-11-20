Czechs are most likely to buy cosmetics and books as Christmas gifts this year. Credit: Freepik.

Prague, Nov 20 (CTK) – Some 57% of Czechs plan to spend less money on Christmas presents this year than last year, and seven in ten will cover their purchases from their regular wage, according to a survey conducted by the STEM/MARK agency for Home Credit with over 500 respondents, released to CTK.

Czechs are most likely to buy cosmetics and books as Christmas gifts this year.

The survey shows that 15% of the respondents will wait for the post-Christmas sales, and 10% will not buy any Christmas presents at all, due to the price hike and the bad economic situation.

Last year, 40% of people decided to economise and spend less on Christmas gifts, and 4% did not buy any at all.

This year’s pre-Christmas survey shows that people are more afraid, and this is why they plan to tighten their belts during Christmas.

43% of the respondents will have CZK 5,000 available for all Christmas gifts, and 30% will spend up to CZK 10,000, the survey shows.

While two years ago, 34% of those polled bought electronics for their loved ones, this year, only 16% intend to do so. Czechs traditionally prefer cosmetics, followed by books and small gifts for Christmas.

The types of presents planned for this Christmas also reflect the current situation as those are rather cheaper goods.

Czechs have got used to e-shops and do not intend to change this habit. The share of those preferring e-shops and brick-and-mortar shops has not changed. There is still a significant minority of people (12.5%), mainly the elderly and middle-aged, saying they will only go to traditional brick-and-mortar stores.

“A general rule is not to run into debt over the purchase of Christmas gifts. Gifts belong to the category of inessential things, so it is better to economise and adapt to the current financial situation, set up the budget for the total purchase beforehand and keep it,” said Miroslav Zborovsky, the ombudsman for the Home Credit clients.