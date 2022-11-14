Tickets go on sale on 18 November 2022 from LiveNation.cz. Photo credit: Sting.com

Prague, Nov 14 (BD) – Cherrytree Music Company and Live Nation have announced that Sting will perform at the Enteria Arena in Pardubice on 18 July 2023, with his show “My Songs”.

Sting’s “My Songs” is a showcase featuring the 17-time Grammy Award winner’s most popular songs from his career with The Police and as a solo artist, such as “Fields of Gold,” “Shape of My Heart,” “Roxanne,” “Demolition Man,” “Englishman in New York,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Message in a Bottle,” and many more.

Together with his former band, The Police, Sting has sold over 100 million records worldwide. Since the Police disbanded in 1986, he has released music in a wide-range of genres, and has become known for collaborating with a wide variety of artists. He will be accompanied on this tour by an electric rock band.

Tickets start at CZK 1,790 and will be available for presale on 16 November through various online platforms, including Live Nation, TicketMaster, and Idnes.