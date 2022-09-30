Two election days for electoral districts No. 55 and No. 58. Photo Credit: Z. Kolarik, Brno City Municipality.

Brno, Sept. 30 (BD) – The second round of elections for the Senate will take place on Friday, 30 September and Saturday, 1 October. In Brno, there are two constituencies, No. 55 and No. 58.

Polling stations will open at 2pm on Friday, and eligible voters will be able to cast their votes until 10pm. On Saturday, voting will take place from 8am to 2pm.

Voters eligible to vote for the Senate are citizens of the Czech Republic with registered permanent residence in the constituency. An exception to this is voting with a electoral card for persons registered abroad in the special voters’ list. These people can vote in any of the 27 Senate constituencies in which elections are being held this weekend.

After proving his or her identity, the voter will receive a white grey envelope and two ballot papers from the district election commission. The candidate then chooses the candidate they wish to support.

Tomáš Töpfer (ODS) and Bořek Semrád (ANO) made it to the second round in constituency 55. In the other Brno constituency, No. 58, the candidates are Jiří Dušek (ODS) and former Mayor of Brno Petr Vokřál (ANO).

During the election period (Friday 8am-12pm and 2pm-10pm; Saturday 8am-2pm) citizens can pick up their identity cards at the Department of Administrative Activities at Husova 5, as they did last week.

You can find your polling station on this map.

The results will be published on the website of the Czech Statistical Office.