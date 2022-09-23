The seven-story structure has two non-residential sections, one for retail sales and the other for young families with children. Photo Credit: Freepik

Brno, Sept. 23 (BD) – The completed apartment building with 23 small flats was officially taken over from the contractor on 19 September by the Deputy Mayor for Housing, Jiří Oliva. After approval, the apartments will serve as accessible apartments for first-time buyers and single parents.

Two non-residential spaces have been created in the seven-storey building, one of which is intended for retail sales, the other as a lounge for tenants—young families with children. From here, there is access to the roof of the garage with a park-like setting, which will serve as a relaxation area for the tenants of the house. From the roof, tenants can go straight down to the grassy area located behind the garages.

“I am very happy that the company IMOS Brno completed the new construction of the municipal apartment building for CZK 15.5 million cheaper than the budget,” said Oliva. “Thanks to a transparent tender procedure, the final price of the construction is CZK 42.5 million excluding VAT, while the assumption was CZK 58 million excluding VAT. The price per square metre of net floor area is therefore around CZK 32,000 excluding VAT, which is great. Through transparent tenders, we are saving the money of Brno citizens.”

In the new building, built in an unused plot on Bratislavská, there are 23 flats with the layout of 1+kk or 2+kk, 16 of which are intended as starter flats for young couples, 4 for people with limited mobility, and 3 for single parents with children.

“I don’t want the flats to be empty for a moment, which is why last Monday we drew lots for the future tenants so that they can move in immediately upon approval,” said Oliva.