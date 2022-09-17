The exhibition will feature six historical artefacts related to the history of Brno. Photo Credit: MMB

Brno, Sept. 17 (BD) – The upcoming anniversary event Poklady Z Depozitářů (“Treasures from the Repository”) will bring a unique set of historical artefacts to life at Spilberk Castle from 21 September 2022 to 31 March 2023. In each of the six rooms can be found one of six significant objects, each with a unique story to tell.

Ever since Heinrich Gomperz, wool entrepreneur and art lover, bequeathed a collection of valuable art objects to Brno in his will 130 years ago, the City has been systematically building up its collection, which has grown from the initial 373 exhibits to the current 206,589 items. These exhibits have been managed by the Brno City Museum since 1904. The six objects in this exhibition are closely linked to Brno’s history. “It is not the quantity of the objects on display but the quality and the stories they represent. These stories are a treasure. This is what we want visitors to take away after seeing the exhibition,” explained Zbyněk Šolc, director of the City Museum.

This exhibition will showcase the wealth and luxury of the 14th-15th century Moravian Margraviate, as well as the heroism of the Brno postmaster and his household during the Turkish invasion of 1663, and artefacts from Villa Tugendhat, where Prime Ministers Václav Klaus and Vladimír Mečiar signed the Czechoslovak Partition Agreement.

“It is extremely important to remember how diverse and extensive the memory of Brno is. I believe that the exhibition will be a great benefit for the whole city and for everyone who visits it,” said the Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková. The exhibition will also be a modest reminder that Heinrich Gomperz’s warm words from the century before last have not been forgotten and that the witnesses of the city’s collective history is proudly and carefully curated in the city museum.