Othello explores class, race, and cultural differences and prejudice in society. Credit: Patrik Borecký / NdB

Brno, Sep 12 (BD) – After a successful premiere in June, Shakespeare’s drama Othello returns to the Janáček Theatre. The four-act opera is based on William Shakespeare’s play “Othello, the Moor of Venice”, and is considered one of the masterpieces of Verdi’s oeuvre.

The story explores class, race, and cultural differences and prejudice in society. Shakespeare’s tragedy, full of intrigue and jealousy, revolving around Othello, his wife Desdemona and the treacherous Iago, is further enhanced by Verdi’s magnificent music. The opera promises audiences thrilling choral scenes as well as intimate lyrical moments. Othello premiered in Milan in 1887 and is now being staged at the Janáček Theatre, directed by Martin Glaser and scored by Robert Kružík.