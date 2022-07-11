  • 21
A few clouds will cover the sky in the first half of the week, ahead of a sunny weekend with summer temperatures exceeding 30°. Photo credit: KK / Brno Daily

Czech Republic, July 11 (BD) – The week should begin with partly cloudy skies, and average temperatures of around 20°.  No rain is expected, but some passing light showers are possible. It will be about the same on Tuesday, but sunnier and with a maximum temperature reaching 23°.

Warm weather will return on Wednesday, with sunshine and a rise in temperatures to 28° expected, and almost no wind. Thursday will also be a warm day, albeit with some clouds.

No rain is expected over the weekend, which begins with a muggy Friday but overcast skies. On Saturday clear skies will be accompanied by maximum temperatures of 30°, and an average temperature of 25°. Sunday will be even warmer, with a maximum temperature around 33°.

