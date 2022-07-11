No Rain Expected This Week, As Warm Weather Returns To The Czech Republic
21
A few clouds will cover the sky in the first half of the week, ahead of a sunny weekend with summer temperatures exceeding 30°. Photo credit: KK / Brno Daily
Czech Republic, July 11 (BD) – The week should begin with partly cloudy skies, and average temperatures of around 20°. No rain is expected, but some passing light showers are possible. It will be about the same on Tuesday, but sunnier and with a maximum temperature reaching 23°.
Warm weather will return on Wednesday, with sunshine and a rise in temperatures to 28° expected, and almost no wind. Thursday will also be a warm day, albeit with some clouds.
No rain is expected over the weekend, which begins with a muggy Friday but overcast skies. On Saturday clear skies will be accompanied by maximum temperatures of 30°, and an average temperature of 25°. Sunday will be even warmer, with a maximum temperature around 33°.https://brnodaily.com/2022/07/11/news/no-rain-expected-this-week-as-warm-weather-returns-to-the-czech-republic/https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Nature-landscapes-KK-BrnoDaily-40-3-1024x683-1.jpghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Nature-landscapes-KK-BrnoDaily-40-3-1024x683-1-150x100.jpgCzech Republic / WorldCzech Republic,Weekly WeatherA few clouds will cover the sky in the first half of the week, ahead of a sunny weekend with summer temperatures exceeding 30°. Photo credit: KK / Brno DailyCzech Republic, July 11 (BD) - The week should begin with partly cloudy skies, and average temperatures of around 20°. ...Ilaria Brizi ilabrizi12@gmail.comAuthorItalian girl with a master’s degree in marketing and advertising. I love travelling, reading, writing, listening to music, but most of all I love having breakfast. Against cheese on tuna pasta.Brno Daily