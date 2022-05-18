













In the early evening of 21 May, the doors of many museums, galleries and other cultural attractions in Brno and its surroundings will again open to the public for the Brno Museum Night Festival. Photo credit: Brněnská muzejní noc.

Brno, May 18 (BD) – After last year’s event, which was still impacted to some extent by the Covid-19 pandemic, this year the Brno Museum Night will go ahead in its traditional form. A unique atmosphere centred around culture, art and entertainment will involve 27 participating institutions in total, and this year’s program will be enriched by several completely new locations.

The list of participating institutions this year includes many stalwarts of Museum Night, such as the House of Arts, the Technical Museum and the Moravian Museum, but visitors can also expect to see some new additions. For the first time ever, the Museum of Tišnov and the Josef Jambor Gallery will take part. The Moravian Gallery will invite the public to the newly reconstructed Museum of Decorative Arts with its permanent exhibition about Art Design Fashion, and the Brno City Museum will add tours of Villa Tugendhat and its garden.

The complete program can be found at brnenskamuzejninoc.cz and on the Brno Museum Night Facebook page.