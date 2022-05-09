













Although almost all anti-epidemic measures have been gradually lifted, the epidemic has kept weakening in recent months. Photo credit: Freepik

Czech Republic, May 9 (BD) – There were 59 new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the Czech Republic reported last week, and only 126 cases on Sunday, the least since August 2021. Weekends are always lower in numbers as the number of tests is also lower.

The epidemic in the Czech Republic has been weakening for several months now. There were 6,247 confirmed cases of the disease last week. On 1 February, by comparison, 57,244 new cases of Covid-19 were reported.

However, the numbers of people who have undergone tests and vaccination have also decreased. For example, on Sunday, only 3,158 people were tested. As of Thursday, public health insurance covers only tests with a referral from a doctor. 48 people were vaccinated on Sunday, most of them with a booster dose. There are 311 people currently hospitalised with Covid-19.