













Czech-based companies could pay taxes in euros from 2024. Photo credit: Freepik

Czech Republic, March 21 (BD) – The Czech government plans to introduce the option to keep company accounts and tax records in Euros from January 2024, according to the Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura (ODS). This possibility is also envisaged by the government’s program statement, which, however, does not set a date of its introduction.

Stanjura talked about this in the Czech talkshow “Otázky Václava Moravce” of Czech Television on Sunday.