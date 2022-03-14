













Airbnb and has announced an offer of free, short-term housing for up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine. These stays will be funded by Airbnb Inc., donors to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund, and the generosity of hosts using the platform. Airbnb has pledged to host up to 100,000 refugees in Poland, Moldova, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia. Photo credit: IOM/Francesco Malavolta

Czech Republic, March 14 (BD) – Over 2 million people have fled to neighboring countries to escape the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Last week, in a partnership with the International Organisation of Migration (IOM), Airbnb committed to offer free, temporary housing for up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine, and so far more than 15,000 hosts around the world have signed up to offer their homes for free or at a discount.

Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky wrote to leaders across Europe, starting with the leaders of Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania, offering support in welcoming refugees within their borders. While Airbnb has committed to provide short-term housing for up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine, it will work closely with governments to best address the specific needs in each country, including by providing longer-term stays.

IOM provides vital support to migrants across the world, responding to emergency situations and providing advice on migration policy and practice. Through a partnership with Airbnb, IOM will help provide temporary housing over the coming weeks and months for all those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine. These stays are free and are funded by Airbnb Inc., donors to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund, and the generosity of hosts using the platform. All Airbnb fees are waived for refugee stays.

Over the past five years, Airbnb has connected more than 54,000 refugees and asylum seekers – including from Syria, Venezuela and Afghanistan – to temporary housing. Last year, Airbnb.org announced the creation of its Refugee Fund and has galvanized more than 4,000 donors to further support its work with refugees and asylum seekers worldwide.