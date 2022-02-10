













On Wednesday, the cabinet of Prime Minister Petr Fiala (ODS) approved the gradual relaxation of coronavirus measures. From March, only the requirement to wear masks should remain. Photo credit: Pixabay

Czech Republic, Feb 10 (BD) – The obligation to show vaccine certificates in restaurants, at sports, cultural and other events will end on February 10th. They will also no longer be required in services either.

Mandatory testing in companies will end on February 19th.

The maximum capacity of public events will be increased. Events will be able to accommodate 500 people, five times more than at present, while seated events can be increased by 50 percent of the capacity.

Very few measures will remain after March 1st, according to the Prime Minister. In practice, only the wearing of masks will continue. However, the situation going forward will depend on the epidemiological situation.