













Staff at hygiene offices in the Czech Republic will not trace people born between 1958 and 2003, which is the majority of the population. People in this age group will be called only if there is sufficient capacity in the hygiene office. This decision comes as a response to the expected large outbreak of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Photo credit: Freepik

Czech Republic, Jan 18 (BD) – “Due to the shorter quarantine period and the expected outbreak of Omicron, calls will focus on people aged 6-18, over the age of 65 and social workers in selected types of facilities from January 17th. However, self-tracking forms are still being sent as before,” said the Ministry of Health yesterday.

The instruction was issued by the Central Hygiene Authority yesterday.